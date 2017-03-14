The Ridgefield Press

Blizzard watch canceled, winter storm warning in effect for area as snow continues

By Susan Shultz on March 14, 2017 in Lead News, News, Regional · 0 Comments

 

A snow-filled Post Road in Darien — Kristen Riolo photo

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow and sleet, which is in effect until midnight Tuesday night. The blizzard warning has been cancelled.

The winter storm warning is in effect for southeastern and coastal southwestern  Connecticut, eastern portions of northeastern New Jersey, and southern Westchester County.

Hazard types include heavy snow and sleet, with near blizzard conditions, mainly this morning.

Snow and sleet accumulations could be 4 to 14 inches of snow and sleet are expected, with highest amounts away from the coast.

Snowfall rates could be up to 1 to 2 inches per hour at times.

The snow will mix with and possibly change to sleet this morning. Rain may mix in at times closer to the coast. The precipitation will change back to all snow before ending this evening.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Isolated gusts of 55 to 60
mph are possible.

Temperatures will be around 30.

Visibilities could be one quarter mile or less at times.

A winter storm warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow
are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel…keep an extra flashlight…food…
and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The full forecast:

Tuesday
Snow before 9am, then snow and sleet. The snow and sleet could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow after 2pm. Steady temperature around 30. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. Windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of three to five inches possible.
Tuesday night
Snow likely, mainly before 10pm. Areas of blowing snow before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Wind chill values between 5 and 15. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday
Scattered snow showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Wind chill values between 5 and 15. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Wind chill values between 5 and 10. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 11 to 18 mph.
Thursday night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

No related posts.

Previous Post Ridgefield blizzard update: Near whiteout conditions as storm develops
About author
Susan Shultz

Susan Shultz


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress