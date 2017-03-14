The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield blizzard update: Near whiteout conditions as storm develops

By Steve Coulter on March 14, 2017 in Community, Happenings, Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

Anywhere between 12 to 18 inches will fall Tuesday in the Ridgefield area. Snow totals are less than predicted but still a lot of powder is on the ground already — and more’s coming.

Despite blizzard like conditions — heavy snow accumulation and high winds, a few Ridgefield drivers were spotted on the road Wednesday morning.

Where they were going? Nobody knows.

What is clear is they aren’t listen to the governor’s travel ban.

Besides the travel ban — and the limited number of trains running Tuesday, March 14,  the big news around town is that everything is predictably closed.

Dimitri’s Diner and CVS are the lone standouts. A walk around town at 8 a.m. revealed that these two businesses are open.

And that means there’s still an opportunity for last minute shoppers to get milk and bread — and for the plowmen to get a hot meal.

