Ridgefield blizzard update: Near whiteout conditions as storm develops

Despite blizzard like conditions — heavy snow accumulation and high winds, a few Ridgefield drivers were spotted on the road Wednesday morning.

Where they were going? Nobody knows.

What is clear is they aren’t listen to the governor’s travel ban.

Besides the travel ban — and the limited number of trains running Tuesday, March 14, the big news around town is that everything is predictably closed.

Dimitri’s Diner and CVS are the lone standouts. A walk around town at 8 a.m. revealed that these two businesses are open.

And that means there’s still an opportunity for last minute shoppers to get milk and bread — and for the plowmen to get a hot meal.

For more updates keep checking back into www.theridgefieldpress.com or follow us on Twitter.