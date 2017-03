Howard Williams Winter Concert Series presents the Chris Coogan Trio, Tuesday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m. at Ridgefield Crossings, 640 Danbury Road.

Coogan, a composer, performer, teacher, choir director, and producer, is rooted in the jazz and gospel tradition. His repertoire includes jazz, fusion jazz and boogie-woogie. Free admission; 203-403-4383.