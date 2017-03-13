Storm’s A-Comin’: Schools, library, banks — all closed Tuesday

All Ridgefield Public Schools and offices will be closed tomorrow — March 14 — due to the incoming blizzard.

The storm is expected to begin around midnight and continue on to late Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to the schools, here’s a list of businesses, meetings events that have announced the closures, cancellations, and postponements due to the storm:

Thursday’s show of Pippin at RHS has been cancelled

Ann’s Place in Danbury is closed Tuesday, March 14

Architectural Advisory Committee/Village District Consultant meeting: cancelled

Subway in Ridgefield: closed

Wells Fargo in Ridgefield: closed

Ridgefield Library is closed Tuesday, March 14.

Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Expo Thursday has been postponed.

Jesse Lee Day School: closed

Enrichment On Main: closed

Buddhi Mat: closed

Shine Salon: closed

Tazza Cafe: closed

The Ridgefield Press will continue to update this throughout Monday night into Tuesday morning.

To make a submission about a closure or postponement — or a business opening — email [email protected]