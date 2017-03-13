The Ridgefield Press

Storm’s A-Comin’: Schools, library, banks — all closed Tuesday

By The Ridgefield Press on March 13, 2017 in Business, Lead News, News, Schools, Weather · 0 Comments

Bailey Avenue during February’s snowstorm which dumped 14 inches around town. — Steve Coulter photo

All Ridgefield Public Schools and offices will be closed tomorrow — March 14 — due to the incoming blizzard.

The storm is expected to begin around midnight and continue on to late Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to the schools, here’s a list of businesses, meetings events that have announced the closures, cancellations, and postponements due to the storm:

  • Thursday’s show of Pippin at RHS has been cancelled
  • Ann’s Place in Danbury is closed Tuesday, March 14
  • Architectural Advisory Committee/Village District Consultant meeting: cancelled
  • Subway in Ridgefield: closed
  • Wells Fargo in Ridgefield: closed
  • Ridgefield Library is closed Tuesday, March 14.
  • Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Expo Thursday has been postponed.
  • Jesse Lee Day School: closed
  • Enrichment On Main: closed
  • Buddhi Mat: closed
  • Shine Salon: closed
  • Tazza Cafe: closed

The Ridgefield Press will continue to update this throughout Monday night into Tuesday morning.

To make a submission about a closure or postponement — or a business opening — email [email protected]

Related posts:

  1. Parenting the selfie generation: Library presents ‘Stress Busters’ talks
  2. Most Likely to Succeed: Schools, library and Aldrich team up to present Sundance-selected documentary
  3. Snowstorm: Public schools, Ridgefield Library announce closings
  4. Delay off: Ridgefield schools closed Friday

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post ASPCA urges pet owners to prepare for winter storm Next Post Travel in Connecticut banned as of 5 a.m. Tuesday
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress