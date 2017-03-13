Storm’s A-Comin’: Schools, library, banks — all closed Tuesday

All Ridgefield Public Schools and offices will be closed tomorrow — March 14 — due to the incoming blizzard.
The storm is expected to begin around midnight and continue on to late Tuesday afternoon.
In addition to the schools, here’s a list of businesses, meetings events that have announced the closures, cancellations, and postponements due to the storm:
- Thursday’s show of Pippin at RHS has been cancelled
- Ann’s Place in Danbury is closed Tuesday, March 14
- Architectural Advisory Committee/Village District Consultant meeting: cancelled
- Subway in Ridgefield: closed
- Wells Fargo in Ridgefield: closed
- Ridgefield Library is closed Tuesday, March 14.
- Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Expo Thursday has been postponed.
- Jesse Lee Day School: closed
- Enrichment On Main: closed
- Buddhi Mat: closed
- Shine Salon: closed
- Tazza Cafe: closed
The Ridgefield Press will continue to update this throughout Monday night into Tuesday morning.
To make a submission about a closure or postponement — or a business opening — email [email protected]