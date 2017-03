Ridgefield High School musical Pippin will open on March 17 at 7:30 p.m., not March 16 as originally announced, due to this week’s snow storm. Additional performances will be March 18, 24 and 25 at7:30, and March 19 at 2:00.

Tickets are sold at the door or online at www.rhsperformingarts.info. $15 for adults, $10 for seniors 60+ and students with school ID. Please check the website for weather-related updates.