The Ridgefield Press

HAN Arts & Leisure: The Anonymous People, Kennedy Center Magic Moments

By Kate Czaplinski on March 13, 2017 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

HAN Arts & Leisure with Sally Sanders, Steve Coulter and the “Reel Dad,” Mark Schumann, take a look at movies, the arts and other events going on in Fairfield County, Connecticut — and the surrounding area. Watch the Monday, March 13 show below:

 

Related posts:

  1. HAN Arts & Leisure: Fall fun at Maritime, famous gourds, undersea movies
  2. HAN Arts & Leisure: Music Theatre of Connecticut, Halloween movies
  3. HAN Arts & Leisure: Election escape, Wicked Ridgefield
  4. HAN Arts & Leisure: Filmmaker Victoria Negri talks ‘Gold Star’

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Editorial: All for one and one for … Next Post RVNA Today: Put your best fork forward
About author

Kate Czaplinski


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress