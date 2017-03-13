Norma Lee Barton, mother of Ridgefielder

Norma Lee (Caudill) Barton, 78, the mother and grandmother of Ridgefielders, passed away peacefully at her home in Jefferson, OH, on March 2, 2017. She had been ill with cancer for more than a year.

While primarily a homemaker, she served in multiple volunteer capacities throughout her life — serving as a strong presence at her church, the schools, in Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, as a supporter of local music, athletic and performing programs, and countless other activities. A founding member of the LakeShore Quilters, she was an expert seamstress and avid quilter. She was also one of the organizing forces behind a women’s book group that is still going strong more than a decade later.

Mrs. Barton was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Robert G. Barton, in 2007. She is survived by her daughter Mary M. Barton, Mary’s husband, David A. Sigworth, and their children, Claire and Tate Sigworth, all of Ridgefield; her daughter Barbara A. Barton, of Cortland, NY, and her son, Thomas T. Barton, of Baltimore, Ohio.

Arrangements were handled by Fleming & Billman Funeral Home in Jefferson, Ohio. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Jefferson United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 125 E. Jefferson St., Jefferson, OH, 44047, or to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, OH, 44004. More details are available online at fleming-billman.com.