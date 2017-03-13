Eversource is prepared for heavy snow and high winds

With an approaching nor’easter forecasted to bring heavy snow and high winds to Connecticut Tuesday, Eversource is ready to address any storm-related power outages. The company is preparing for the possibility of tree-related damage to its electric system and will have crews and support staff ready to respond. Customers are encouraged to also prepare for the possibility of outages.

“We design and build our system to stand up to the effects of storms like this and our staff will be ready to address any damage the snow and winds might cause,” said Mike Hayhurst, vice president of Electric System Operations at Eversource. “We’re confident our ongoing system improvements and tree maintenance program, combined with our strategic emergency response plan, will enable us to safely and efficiently handle any issues that may arise.”

To further improve customer communications during storms, Eversource recently rolled out a new enhancement that ensures customers can personalize how they receive important outage information and updates by selecting their preferred method of contact. Customers can sign up for outage alerts here or on the homepage of the Eversource website.

Eversource always encourages customers to prepare for any severe weather by assembling or restocking a storm kit with essential items before a storm strikes. Stock up on water, nonperishable food and pet food, and make sure to have adequate medical supplies and prescriptions for each family member and any pets. The company also suggests customers keep all wireless communication devices fully-charged in case of a power outage. Eversource customers should report power outages online at eversource.com or by calling Eversource at 1-800-286-2000.

Additional preparedness tips may be found at the Storm Preparedness section at Eversource.com. The Connecticut American Red Cross, one of Eversource’s partners in emergency preparedness, also provides helpful information and resources at ctredcross.org.