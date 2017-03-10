Guild postpones Artists Salon to March 19

Due to the snowy weather on Friday, March 10, the Ridgefield Guild of Artists is rescheduling its Artists Salon to Sunday, March 19 from 3-5 p.m. Co-Chairs Roy Weinstein and Richard Rodamar have an interesting program planned including at video presentation about photographer Henri Cartier Bresson, with a discussion about fine art photography to follow. Anyone interesting in photography is invited to attend. It is free and open to the public.

Roy Weinstein adds, “On Sunday afternoon, come to see the exhibit and stay for the Salon.”

The current exhibition at Ridgefield Guild of Artists is the biennial juried CameraWorks 2017 show, running through March 25. Rebecca Robertson, editor of Photo District News, was juror for this show. RGOA is located at 34 Halpin Lane. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday – Sunday, 12-4 p.m. For more information, visit rgoa.org or call 203.438.8863.