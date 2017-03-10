James Belote, the former deputy chief of the Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department and science teacher at East Ridge Middle School, has died.

A collector of old cars and a member of the Ridgefield Old Timers Association, Belote served served as president and vice president of the Ridgefield Teachers Association.

He was also the vice principal of Scotland Elementary School.

He was the brother of the late Tom Belote.

Belote is survived by his wife, Janet, and his two daughters, Lauren and Jennifer.

Memorial services have not been announced as of Friday, March 10.