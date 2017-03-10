The Ridgefield Press

Alternating one-way traffic continues on Route 35 next week — but not every day

Alternative one-way traffic can be expected to return at the Route 35 bridge repair project by the Fox Hill condominiums next week.

The project’s contractor is scheduling alternating one-way traffic between Monday, March 13, and Friday, March 17, Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation notified the town on Friday, March 10.

“They do not foresee alternating everyday but they are not sure which days as of now,” he added.

Work at the site, requiring the alternating traffic, is usually scheduled to start after the morning commuter rush is over, and to end before the afternoon commute starts.

All work is weather permitting.

