Patricia Kearney, 78, active volunteer

Patricia A. Kearney, 78, wife of the late Michael J. Kearney Sr. for 50 years, and a 35-year Ridgefielder active in local clubs and organizations, died March 6, 2017.

Mrs. Kearney was born on October 12, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY; a daughter of the late Alfred and Anastasia (Cullen) Shoreys. She grew up in Worcester, Massachusetts, where she graduated from Saint Vincent Hospital School of Nursing.

Mrs. Kearney was a retired MRI Technologist after working many years for Danbury Hospital.

A resident of Ridgefield since 1981, Mrs. Kearney was very active in the local community. She was a past president of the Ridgefield Woman’s Club, a member of Founders Hall, the Ridgefield Historical Society, and the Caudatowa Garden Club. Mrs. Kearney was also an Executive Board Member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Connecticut.

Mrs. Kearney loved gardening and tennis. She enjoyed playing bridge, taking a variety of classes at Founders Hall, and attending performances by the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra with her husband. An avid international traveler, her most recent trips were to Croatia, Ireland, France, and the Christmas Markets in Germany. She was a parishioner of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church.

Mrs. Kearney is survived by her son, Michael J. Kearney, Jr. and his wife, Eileen of Hoboken, NJ. She is also survived by two brothers: Peter Shoreys and his wife, Jane of West Boylston, MA and Francis Shoreys and his wife, Dianne of Northborough, MA. In addition, she is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Her husband of 50 years, Michael J. Kearney Sr., died just over a year before her, on January 8, 2016. She lost her beloved son, James A. Kearney, in 1984. Her nephew, Aaron Shoreys, also died before her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at St. Mary Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield. Friends will be received on Friday, March 10, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Founders Hall, the Ridgefield Historical Society, Regional Hospice and Homecare, or the Dorothy Day Hospitality House.