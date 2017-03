The Ridgefield Ladies Golf Association plans a new member meet and greet on Tuesday, April 4, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Ridgefield Golf Course, 545 Ridgebury Road.

The association offers Tuesday morning league play for both 9 and 18 hole players. The season runs from April through October and welcomes all skill levels.

Activities include Tuesday morning game arranging, ️weekly group clinics, monthly nine and dine social and the opportunity to meet and play with new and old friends.