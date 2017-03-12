Ridgefield Continuing Education is teaching Voice Overs

Voice Overs is available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Instructor Wendy Shapero is a voice artist, actor, choreographer, dancer, and comedian.

Shapero does voice for TV and radio commercials and will illustrate how to use voice for commercials, films and videos.

Advance registration is required and space is limited. The class meets on Saturday, April 1, from 1 to 3 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School. Tuition and registration fees total to $31. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over pay $24. Registration at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.