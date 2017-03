The Ridgefield Lions Club, in conjunction with Winter Bros., will be holding a document shredding day on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to noon at the parking lot behind Starbucks, 94 Danbury Road. The cost is $10 per copy paper size box (larger boxes extra) and no appointment is necessary. For more information call Chuck Hancock at 203-438-1332.

All money collected will be used by the Lions Club for senior citizens, student scholarships and other local projects.