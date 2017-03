The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) is planning a nutrition program, Road Map to a Plant-Based Diet, on Thursday, April 6.

Meg Whitbeck, RVNA registered dietitian and nutrition educator, and Cathy Katin-Grazzini, plant-based chef and owner of Cathy’s Kitchen Prescription, will have a presentation that includes a cooking demonstration and tasting in the RVNA teaching kitchen.

The presentation will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the fee is $23; RSVP to 203-438-5555