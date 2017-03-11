Giving Thanks: ‘ROAR with Laughter’ a major success

The eleventh year of “ROAR with Laughter” was an outstanding success. This annual event celebrated Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue and the ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter’s past achievements, and “Paw It Forward” to the future.

Thanks to sponsor Ed McGill and BMW of Ridgefield for their abundant kindness, hosting us for a fifth time, providing staff assistance, valet parking and offering “Uber-like” rides home.

Thank you to the ROAR committee chairs, decorators, ROAR volunteers who put in long hours preparing for the event and assisting our guests; to the entertainers; to Ancona’s Wines for overseeing the Wine Pull; to local and area businesses and individuals who contributed spectacular auction items and donations, and all the attendees who came out to support our event.

ROAR is grateful for the generosity and continued support of our sponsors Adam Broderick, Blue Buffalo, BMW of Ridgefield, Canine Company, and Cornell University Veterinary Specialists. A special thank you to Ira Joe Fisher, our animal-loving emcee and auctioneer for the evening.

They all make it possible for ROAR staff and volunteers to remain committed to excellence every day in pursuit of dog and cat rescue, nurture and adoption.

Maria Palone, Susan Richter and Pam Rybarczyk

ROAR with Laughter 2017, March 9