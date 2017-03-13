Women’s Business Council to be held March 23

All are invited to join the Women’s Business Council at RVNA Wednesday, March 23, from 5-7 p.m. for an evening of fun, food and facts to help keep you fit and prepared to be your own best health advocate.

Topics covered will include: nutritional musts, what vitamins to take, healthy cooking tips, what’s covered at a physical, what should be asked to healthcare providers, and how one can avoid/resolve medical overbilling.

Those attending will enjoy a live cooking demo, delicious and healthy snacks, wine, and raffles and giveaways.

Speakers include: Meg Whitbeck, MS, RDN, registered dietitian and nutrition educator at the RVNA; and Sandi Gaglio, senior advisor and health consultant from SBG Senior Life Consultants.

Register for this FREE event at https://herestoyourhealth.eventbrite.com

For more info contact the Danbury Chamber of Commerce at 203-7843-5565 or [email protected]