Jesse Lee makes last call to those interested in ASP 2017

By The Ridgefield Press on March 9, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Theres still time to sign up for Jesse Lee Appalachia Service Projects 2017 mission trip but the first required orientation sessions are occurring soon.

All ASP volunteers must attend four orientation sessions the first of which will be held on Thurs., March 23 and repeated Tues., March 28. (You choose which one to attend.) Both will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the lower level of the main sanctuary building of Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 207 Main St.

ASP is a national Christian volunteer organization that sends volunteers on weeklong mission trips to make homes warmer, safer and drierin West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina. Since ASPs founding in 1969, more than 390,000 volunteers have worked on nearly 18,000 homes.

Jesse Lee ASP will make its 34th annual mission trip July 1-9.  Its open to adults and to teens who will have completed their freshman year of high school. Especially needed this year are adults both those who have teens coming along and those who dont.

You dont have to be a member of Jesse Lee or any church, you dont have to live in Ridgefield, and you dont need to be an expert with a hammer to volunteer. Basic construction skills and safety rules are taught prior to going on ASP.

Learn what you must bring to the March orientation meeting and get forms, dates and more details at www.jesseleeasp.org. Or call Linda Shackelford at (914) 763-8165.

 

