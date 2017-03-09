The Ridgefield Press

Rep. John Frey welcomes Ridgefield education board to the Capitol

By The Ridgefield Press on March 9, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

Rep. John Frey, Superintendent Dr. Karen Baldwin, and Board of Education Chairwoman Frances Walton.

State Representative John Frey (R-111) welcomed Superintendent Karen Baldwin, Chairwoman Frances Walton, and members of Ridgefield’s Board of Education to the State Capitol in Hartford today during the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) Day on the Hill.  The event was an opportunity for school board members, superintendents, school business officials, and other community members to learn about the issues facing the General Assembly, hear from legislative leaders, and advocate for public education.

“I was pleased to welcome Superintendent Baldwin, Chairwoman Walton, and the rest of the Ridgefield BOE to the Capitol today on behalf of Ridgefield Public Schools,” said Rep. Frey.  “CABE is a valuable resource for local boards to come up with the best possible policy for their districts and provide high quality education across the state of Connecticut.  During this time of budget cuts and fiscal uncertainty for Ridgefield schools, it is more important than ever for local leaders to work closely with legislators to ensure our children are receiving a great education and I was glad to start this process with the superintendent and the BOE. I look forward to working with them further.”

