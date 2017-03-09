The Ridgefield Press

Town Planner Joanne Meder resigns

By The Ridgefield Press on March 9, 2017 in Lead News, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Joanne Meder

Town Planner Joanne Meder.

Town Planner Joanne Meder has resigned from her position.

She gave notice Feb. 17 and left officially Friday, March 3.

“She felt that her skill set and experience was more conducive to the private sector and chose to return to consultant planning,” said Rebecca Mucchetti, chairwoman of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Mucchetti told The Press that the Planning and Zoning Department has posted the open position on several websites and has already received applicants.

“We will keep the position listed until the end of month, conduct interviews in April and hope to have the position filled in May,” she said.

Meder, a South Salem resident, replaced longtime Town Planner Betty Brosius in June 2016.

 

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Twins Judy and Joy: Thanks, Nana! Next Post Rep. John Frey welcomes Ridgefield education board to the Capitol
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress