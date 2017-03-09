Town Planner Joanne Meder resigns

Town Planner Joanne Meder has resigned from her position.

She gave notice Feb. 17 and left officially Friday, March 3.

“She felt that her skill set and experience was more conducive to the private sector and chose to return to consultant planning,” said Rebecca Mucchetti, chairwoman of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Mucchetti told The Press that the Planning and Zoning Department has posted the open position on several websites and has already received applicants.

“We will keep the position listed until the end of month, conduct interviews in April and hope to have the position filled in May,” she said.

Meder, a South Salem resident, replaced longtime Town Planner Betty Brosius in June 2016.