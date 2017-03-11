Domestic thriller by Brad Parks is topic at the library

The Ridgefield Library and Books on the Common are welcoming back author Brad Parks to discuss Say Nothing, his latest domestic thriller, on Friday, March 17, at 7 p.m. at the library.

In Say Nothing, federal Judge Scott Sampson seems to have it all: a prestigious job, a beautiful wife and adorable twins, Sam and Emma. It’s the kind of life most of us dream about, but in an instant, Scott’s life takes a nightmarish turn.

Parks is a former reporter for The Washington Post and The Star-Ledger. Books will be available for sale and for signing at the event.

Information and registration at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.