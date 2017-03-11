The Ridgefield Press

Domestic thriller by Brad Parks is topic at the library

By The Ridgefield Press on March 11, 2017 in Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Library and Books on the Common are welcoming back author Brad Parks to discuss Say Nothing, his latest domestic thriller, on Friday, March 17, at 7 p.m. at the library.

In Say Nothing, federal Judge Scott Sampson seems to have it all: a prestigious job, a beautiful wife and adorable twins, Sam and Emma. It’s the kind of life most of us dream about, but in an instant, Scott’s life takes a nightmarish turn.

Parks is a former reporter for The Washington Post and The Star-Ledger. Books will be available for sale and for signing at the event.

Information and registration at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.

