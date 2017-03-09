Joe McNally photos will be topic of ARTalk

Photographer Joe McNally will give an ARTalk at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at the Ridgefield Library. McNally’s more than 35-year career has included being a contributor to National Geographic, a contract photographer for Sports Illustrated, as well as shooting cover stories for Time, Newsweek, Fortune, and The New York Times Sunday Magazine.

His prints are in numerous collections including the National Portrait Gallery of the United States and the Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum.

McNally’s Faces of Ground Zero – Portraits of the Heroes of Sept. 11th is a collection of 246 giant Polaroid portraits shot near Ground Zero. He has authored several books on photography and has done commercial and advertising work ranging from FedEx to the American Ballet Theater.

Information and registration at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.