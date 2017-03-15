The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers jewelry classes

By The Ridgefield Press on March 15, 2017

Ridgefield Continuing Education jewelry classes are for beginner and advanced students.

Beading for All Jewelry is a one-session workshop on Wednesday, March 29, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $29, plus materials cost $10 and up extra per project, depending on materials selected.

In the Leather Wrapped Bracelet Workshop, creating double and triple wrap leather bracelets with crystals will be taught. Workshops are Wednesday, March 29, April 26 or May 17, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $29, plus materials cost $20 extra, per class.

Instructor is Viola Galetta. Ridgefield senior discount available. Advance registration required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

