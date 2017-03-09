Emotional intelligence talk with Dr. Marc Brackett April 25

The Ridgefield Public Schools, in partnership with the Ridgefield Council of PTAs and Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, are hosting Dr. Marc Brackett Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m.

Brackett will give his talk “A Community Conversation on Emotional Intelligence” that centers on what parents can do to help their children deal and understand their emotions in healthy ways.

The psychiatrist travels across the nation informing communities about the importance of emotional intelligence and has set out to make Connecticut the first emotionally intelligent state.

The event will wakt place April 25 at 7 p.m. at the East Ridge Middle School auditorium.