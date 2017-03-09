The Ridgefield Press

Emotional intelligence talk with Dr. Marc Brackett April 25

By The Ridgefield Press on March 9, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Dr. Marc Brackett will speak at East Ridge Middle School in April.

The Ridgefield Public Schools, in partnership with the Ridgefield Council of PTAs and Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, are hosting Dr. Marc Brackett Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m.

Brackett will give his talk “A Community Conversation on Emotional Intelligence” that centers on what parents can do to help their children deal and understand their emotions in healthy ways.

The psychiatrist travels across the nation informing communities about the importance of emotional intelligence and has set out to make Connecticut the first emotionally intelligent state.

The event will wakt place April 25 at 7 p.m. at the East Ridge Middle School auditorium.

No related posts.

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post All Our Children: Students will perform about LGBTQ experience tonight
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress