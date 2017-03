Due to the incoming storm, the Chamber of Commerce’s annual breakfast has been postponed from Friday, March 10, to Friday, March 24, at 7:30 a.m at the Silver Spring Country Club.

Community members and businesses will be receiving awards for Volunteer of the Year (Kathy Graham), Business of the Year (Ridgefield Prime), and New Business of the Year (EZ Junk Removal).

First Selectman Rudy Marconi will be giving the State of the Town Address.