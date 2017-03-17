Spring Stroll includes Gone Country BBQ

The Ridgefield Press

The Downtown Ridgefield Spring Stroll is Friday, May 5, and the fourth Annual Ridgefield Gone Country BBQ Festival in Ridgefield runs Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7.

Gone Country is a collaboration between the Ridgefield Rotary Club and the Lounsbury House. More than 5,000 attended last year.

In addition to being the state BBQ championship, it features kid’s rides, musical performances — headline artists will be Erik Kreig, Jesse Lynch and Michelle DeAngelis.

More information is available at RidgefieldBBQCT.com

