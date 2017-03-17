Spring Stroll includes Gone Country BBQ

The Downtown Ridgefield Spring Stroll is Friday, May 5, and the fourth Annual Ridgefield Gone Country BBQ Festival in Ridgefield runs Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7.

Gone Country is a collaboration between the Ridgefield Rotary Club and the Lounsbury House. More than 5,000 attended last year.

In addition to being the state BBQ championship, it features kid’s rides, musical performances — headline artists will be Erik Kreig, Jesse Lynch and Michelle DeAngelis.

More information is available at RidgefieldBBQCT.com