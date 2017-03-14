The Ridgefield Press

College choir to perform at St. Stephen’s

By The Ridgefield Press on March 14, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Greenville College Choir.

The Greenville College Choir (Greenville, Ill.) of 42 singers will perform in concert on Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 351 Main Street. Founded in 1927, the choir performs sacred choral music. Ridgefield is one of several stops through the Eastern U.S. as part of the ensemble’s 90th anniversary year concert tour. The tour program includes music from Germany, France, Russia, England, and America.

The rector of St. Stephen’s, the Rev.Whitney Altopp, and her husband, Michael, are graduates of Greenville.

More information is available at 203-438-3789 or ststephens-ridgefield.org

 

