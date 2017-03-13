Congregational Church plans Lent programs

Spiritual programs of the First Congregational Church on Wednesday evenings during Lent will be held at the Keeler Tavern Garden House, beginning each week at 6:30 p.m. with a meal, followed at 7 p.m. by prayers, worship songs and meditation.

March through Mark is the church’s theme for the season of Lent.

The Wednesday evening events are held at the Garden House of Keeler Tavern as construction is underway to renovate and expand the church’s program and education building.

Sunday worship continue in the sanctuary, with a service of word and sacrament at 8:15 a.m. and family worship at 10 a.m. Sunday school is during the 10 a.m. hour in the classroom wing, which is unaffected by construction, with middle and high schoolers meeting in Shields House next door at 99 Main Street.