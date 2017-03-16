Storyteller Darla Shaw at Family FUNday

The Ridgefield Press

March 16, 2017

Ridgefield storyteller Darla Shaw will tell the story of Alice Paul, the Ridgefield suffragist, at the Norwalk Historical Society’s Family FUNday in celebration of Women’s History Month on Sunday, March 26, at 1 p.m.

The program, for children ages 5 to 12, involves making parade hats with pictures that celebrate important causes.

Shaw is a professor of education and women’s studies at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury.

Admission is $3 per person, maximum $15 per family, payable at the door. Register at [email protected] or 203-846-0525. The museum is reached from the Norwalk City Hall parking area at 125 East Avenue.

