It’s opening weekend at the Graham Dickinson SPIRIT Skate Park and everyone gets in free on Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12 (weather permitting). The skate park is open from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at 60 Prospect Street, behind Yanity Gym. People of all ages are welcome to use skateboards, inline skates, scooters, and bikes. Instructors will be available to help anyone who needs information or help getting started. The skate park offers memberships, drop-in rates, lessons, summer camps, and party rentals.

Spring is the perfect time to sign up for swim lessons. Classes start on March 27. Member registration begins at 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, and open registration is available on Monday, March 20, at 9 a.m. All classes are American Red Cross certified. Offerings include parent and child classes for children ages 6 months to 47 months, preschool aquatics for children ages 4 to 5, and learn-to-swim classes for students age 6 to adult. Private lessons are also available exclusively to members age 3 or older. More information at ridgefieldparksandrec.org or 203-431-2755.