Skate Park opens for spring season

The swooping and skating and air tricks will all be on display as Ridgefield’s skate park opens for the season this weekend, with free skating Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12, from noon to 6 p.m.

“Whatever you ride — skateboard, scooters, skates, BMX, or longboards, we’re here for you!” said skate park director Linda Caponetti.

“We offer a friendly, no-pressure environment where riders can watch, support and learn from each other.”

The skate park, by the tennis courts near Yanity Gym off Prospect Street, is open seven days a week, from 3 p.m. to dusk on weekdays, and from noon to dusk on weekends, holidays and days the public schools are closed.

The park welcomes skaters of all skill levels and ages, from toddlers to adults.

Drop-in rates at the park are, on weekdays, $7 for Ridgefield residents and $12 for non-residents, and on weekends or holidays, $10 for Ridgefielders and for $15 non-residents.

A variety of memberships and seasonal passes are available, from a 10-visit pass that’s $60 for residents and $102 for non-residents to a full annual membership, good from March 11 to Dec. 2, at $222 for residents and $302 for non-residents.

For more information call the skate park shed at 203-431-2342 or the office at 203-431-2368, or visit [email protected]

In the summer, a variety of instructional camps and clinics are planned.

“We pride ourselves on our friendly, helpful and welcoming staff, always there to offer pointers and praise, referrals and advice,” Caponetti said. “We do not tolerate negativity or unkind behavior.”

Extended summer hours, from noon to dusk every day, start when school gets out.

—Macklin Reid