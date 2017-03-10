Ridgefield ABC thanks community for winter gala

To the Editor:

Ridgefield A Better Chance celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Annual Winter Gala on Feb. 3 at the Salem Golf Club honoring Margaret Keane, president and chief executive officer of Synchrony Financial, the premier financial services company headquartered in Stamford. Keane’s involvement in RABC began in 2003. She has supported RABC’s mission both personally as a board member and professionally through GE Capital and, now, Synchrony.

Ridgefield ABC was founded in 1984. Its mission is to provide talented young students of color a better chance at attaining a meaningful high school education, enabling them to attend the college of their choice and develop into leaders of tomorrow. More than 50 young women have graduated from Ridgefield High School and gone on to attend competitive colleges and universities, transforming their lives and the lives of their families.

We sincerely wish to acknowledge and thank our 2017 RABC Partners in Education and Annual Program Supporters — the Anne S. Richardson Fund, William and Janet Arnold, Epicurean Travel, Fairfield County Bank, the Gloria Gray Foundation Inc., Larry Harder and Lisa Braden-Harder, the Leonard and Mildred Igstaedter Foundation Inc., Praxair, Bruce and Diane Ritter, Synchrony Financial, and Tradewell Corp. We wish to thank our RABC Winter Gala Table Supporters — Danielle and Scott Edwardson, Susanne and Stan Galanski, Chris Henley from Morgan Stanley, Russ Hutchison from Goldman Sachs, Carol Juel from Synchrony Financial, Margaret Keane from Synchrony Financial, Jon Mothner from Synchrony Financial, and Allison and Jon Stockel. We also wish to recognize our Small Business Partners in Education — Berger Legal LLC, Karen Gerard from thecollegesearch.net, Anu Sharma from Morgan Stanley, Nanavaty, Nanavaty & Davenport, Sagemark/Lincoln Financial, Steve Kula from UBS, and York International. Finally, we are grateful to the Ridgefield Playhouse and Southwest Café for providing an exciting evening of dinner and theater for our raffle.

We wish to thank Ira Joe Fisher, our always fabulous emcee. Kudos to Allison Stockel, who led a very successful paddle raise. Hats off to Nu Start for getting us all dancing to their music, and much gratitude to Salem Golf Club for treating all of our guests to an unforgettable evening!

The success of our gala would not have been possible without the work of our tireless committee members, Jessica Auerbach, Margaret Brisson, Sharon Dornfeld, Deborah Evans, Sue Ferguson, Karen Gerard, Terry Hughes, Michelle James, Rachel Leiberman, Allison Stockel, Jon Stockel, and Faye Walton.

Shelly Fisher, Jeanne Manto, Mary Miller, and Marla Persky

Co-Chairmen, RABC Gala