Letter: Living in America

To the Editor:

I am writing a book entitled “Living in America” and hope to complete it soon.

I am proud to state that right from my dorm life in Oakland, Calif., from 1985 where I earned an MBA degree, I have seen kindness, generosity and qualities akin to the “Good Samaritan” law which embodies both.

However, the recent incidents of hate crimes — in Jewish cemeteries, at the Kansas bar involving 2 IT engineers working in Garmin and more recently the shooting of a Sikh gentleman near Seattle — are deplorable.

I was born in India and served in the armed forces, the Navy, for over 20 years and was witness to the courage and honor of Sikh defense personnel. At the outset, I would like to emphasize that those who died, injured or hurt by the gravestones destruction are far more valuable and honorable citizens than those who indulge in supremacism, generations removed from those who underwent that famed perilous voyage on the “Mayflower” or differentiate people by the color of their skin. A special mention of honor to the young gentleman at the Kansas bar who stood in the way of the second bullet fired in complete disregard of personal safety and saved the second life from being taken. He deserves a national award.

I recently was in a discussion group and was surprised when one gentleman stated that he is an “American American.” My foot. I should have had him retract the statement but then I realized that he probably knew no better. In another incident in a local bar, the bartender objected to my discussion on gun control and the implications of the mandatory 72 hours waiting time. You have a Constitutional right to discuss “politics, gun control and religion” as long as it is orderly and report such incidents to the owner.

Ted Lobo