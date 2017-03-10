The Ridgefield Press

Senior Scene: Important parts of signing up for Medicare

By Christine Robertson on March 10, 2017 in Columns · 0 Comments

I want to correct my error on Medicare that I made for the Baby Boomers a few weeks ago.

When you turn 65 you do not need to get your Medicare card, as long as you have coverage through your own, if you are working or on your spouse’s insurance. Medicare encourages and wants you to sign up at 65 but you do not have to.

The more important piece that people miss is they do not know they have to sign up for both Part B which comes from your Social Security and Part D (prescription coverage) once they no longer have coverage. Both of these carry a lifetime penalty for people who do not sign up once they stop working or lose creditable coverage.   

See pbs.org/newshour/making-sense/if-im-turning-65-and-still-working-do-i-have-to-file-for-medicare/

Call Karen Gaudian, Department of Social Services municipal agent for the elderly, at 203-431-2754 for more information.

Don’t forget RVNA Health Fair on Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Everything is free. This is the 43rd year.

See you in two weeks, Chris

