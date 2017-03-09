A show featuring Ridgefield comedian Christine O’Leary and members of Team Greenlight Comedy raised thousands of dollars for AIDS Project New Haven at the “Love Stink’s” benefit at Anthony’s Ocean View in New Haven on Feb. 14.

Event production manager Amedeo Rapuano said the goal was reached because of O’Leary and her Team Greenlight Comedy. “Christine’s energy and encouragement played a significant part in raising additional funds at the event,” he said.

O’Leary, founder of Team Greenlight Comedy, recently partnered with Hewitt PR in Ridgefield to form “Step Up 2 Standup” and assist non-profits in fund raising.

“We’re stepping up for standup for such great causes, and thrilled our standup comedy helps raise money that can make a difference in the lives of so many,” said O’Leary.