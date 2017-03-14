The Ridgefield Press

Zoning commission changes deadlines, schedule

By The Ridgefield Press on March 14, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Planning and Zoning Commission has changed its application deadlines from Mondays at 4 p.m. to Fridays at the same time.

Assistant Planner Adam Schnell said this will give commissioners more time to review applications before their regularly scheduled Tuesday meetings at 7:30 p.m.

“This gives us more time to put together the final agenda as well as review any application in a timely fashion,” said Schnell.

The commission will be meeting every other week from now on instead of the first three Tuesdays of the month.

Schnell said this is partly due to former Town Planner Joanne Meder’s resignation, “to help out with the transitional phase in trying to find a new replacement.”

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post State travel ban lifted effective 5 p.m. Tuesday Next Post Thrift Shop: Mirror, mirror
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress