Zoning commission changes deadlines, schedule

The Planning and Zoning Commission has changed its application deadlines from Mondays at 4 p.m. to Fridays at the same time.

Assistant Planner Adam Schnell said this will give commissioners more time to review applications before their regularly scheduled Tuesday meetings at 7:30 p.m.

“This gives us more time to put together the final agenda as well as review any application in a timely fashion,” said Schnell.

The commission will be meeting every other week from now on instead of the first three Tuesdays of the month.

Schnell said this is partly due to former Town Planner Joanne Meder’s resignation, “to help out with the transitional phase in trying to find a new replacement.”