The Ridgefield Press

Rachel Harris, David Mondrick to wed

By The Ridgefield Press on March 12, 2017 in Community, People · 0 Comments

Rachel Harris and David Mondrick

Rosalind Harris of Danbury, formerly of Ridgefield, and David Harris of Oman have announced the engagement of their daughter, Rachel Elizabeth Harris, to David Nicholas Mondrick, son of Cynthia Mondrick of Boonville, N.Y., and David Jones of Cocoa Beach, Fla.  

Ms. Harris is a 2005 graduate of Ridgefield High School and a 2009 graduate of St. Michael’s College, Colchester, Vt. She works in merchandising for Garnet Hill, an apparel and housewares company.  

Mr. Mondrick graduated from Camden High School, Camden, N.Y., in 1997 and the University of Tampa in 2001. He is a senior product engineer for Timberland Pro Footwear. The couple met in Burlington, Vt., and currently live in Portsmouth, N.H.

A September wedding in York, Maine, is planned.

 

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Ridgefield Continuing Education is teaching Voice Overs
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress