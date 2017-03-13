RVNA Today: Put your best fork forward

This is the 2017 theme for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. It’s a reminder that we each have the ability to make healthier food choices, and small changes made over time can have a big positive impact into the future.

The academy’s dietary guidelines include filling half your plate with whole fruits and vegetables, whether they are fresh, frozen, dried, or canned. One-quarter of your plate should be grains, and whole grains should make up half of all the grains you consume. To know what you’re eating, read nutrition labels and look for whole grains listed first or second on the list. Protein should make up the remaining one-quarter of your plate. This can be seafood, beans and peas, unsalted nuts and seeds, soy products, eggs, and lean meats and poultry.

Other dietary recommendations include drinking and eating less sodium, saturated fats and added sugars and moving to low-fat or fat-free milk or yogurt to get healthy dairy into your diet. Eating breakfast daily, watching portion sizes, being active, and exploring new foods and flavors to expand your healthy food choices can also help in putting your best fork forward.

If you want to eat better to lose weight, manage a chronic disease or lower your risk of developing one, a registered dietitian can help by providing a sound and personalized nutrition plan. RVNA’s registered dietitian, Meg Whitbeck, is available for education and consultations. More information at 203-438-5555 or ridgefieldvna.org