Spring gardening with Ridgefield Continuing Education

Spring planting time is almost here and Ridgefield Continuing Education has gardening classes. Bulbs, perennials and ornamental grasses covers how to create a layered garden by under planting beds with bulbs and what plants thrive in our area and resist deer (Wednesday, March 22, $31).



Landscape Garden Design (Mondays, March 27 and April 3, $49) focuses on the garden room and covers steps to successful design, including selection and siting of plants, elements of design, color theory, and how to create a design on paper to work from.

The Cut Flower Gardening workshop (Wednesday, March 29, $31) explores the world of cut flowers and how to grow and use different types of plant material to keep your vases filled all year round.



Instructor Laura Stabell is a master gardener, arborist, horticulturist and naturalist. Workshops meet from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. More classes are available in April. Advance registration required. Ridgefield senior discount available. More information at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.