Police log: DUI accident, drunk speeding

DUI accident

A Blue Ridge Road man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to grant the right-of-way, and suspended license at 9:30 p.m. at police headquarters Saturday, March 4.

According to a report, police responded to a two-car accident with no injuries and moderate vehicle damage on Pound Street. Police said an investigation into the crash revealed that one of the operators, Christopher Zeyer, 38, was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Nobody was taken to the hospital.

Zeyer was held on a $200 bond and released the next day. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, March 21.

Drunk speeding

A Southbury man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, and failure to stay in the proper lane at 1:34 a.m. on Danbury Road Thursday, March 2.

Police said Raymond Consiglio, 64, was observed speeding and swerving while driving northbound.

He failed a field sobriety test and was arrested at the scene. He was processed and released at police headquarters on $100 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday, March 20.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

9:43 a.m.: Pistol permits, headquarters; 1:07 p.m.: Accident, West Lane; 1:10: Suspicious activity, Grove Street; 4:00: Pistol permits, headquarters; 4:09: Accident, Main Street; 6:04: Animal-related matter, Lincoln Lane; 7:06: Vehicle complaint, Catoonah Street; 8:43: Accident, Branchville Road; 8:59: Property dispute, Topcrest Lane; 10:11: Accident, Ridgefield High School

Wednesday, March 1

2:39 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle, Governor Street; 7:39: Noise complaint, Country Club Lane; 8:02: Noise complaint, Danbury Road; 8:12: Accident, George Washington Highway

Thursday, March 2

1:34 a.m.: DUI, Danbury Road; 2:01: Concerned person, Whipstock Road; 2:25: Concerned person, Bennetts Farm Road; 7:57: Vehicle damage, Briar Ridge Road; 10:49: Suspicious activity, Briar Ridge Road; 2:21 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle, Mimosa Circle; 4:18: Accident, Barlow Mountain Road; 5:01: Identity theft, headquarters; 6:31: Accident, Peaceable Street; 7:50: Missing property, headquarters; 8:15: Accident, Danbury Road; 8:48: Criminal mischief; Topcrest Lane; 10: Accident, Bennetts Farm Road

Friday, March 3

2:49 a.m.: Misconduct, Doubleday Lane; 8:16: Vehicle complaint, Ethan Allen Highway; 8:41: Accident, Branchville Road; 9:05: Misconduct, Danbury Superior Court; 9:07: Vehicle complaint, Ethan Allen Highway; 9:28: Vehicle larceny, Partridge Drive; 1:37 p.m.: Suspicious activity, Mountain Road; 2:30: Accident, Grove Street; 2:46: Vehicle larceny, Danbury Road; 5: Disabled vehicle, Danbury Road; 5:09: Concerned person, Barrack Hill Road; 5:18: Property dispute, Ethan Allen Highway; 8:07: Concerned person, Danbury Road; 8:39: Disabled vehicle, Main Street; 11:46: Frightened person, North Salem Road

Saturday, March 4

12: 19 a.m.: Concerned person, Soundview Road; 12:32 p.m.: Concerned person, Ballard Park; 1:09: Property dispute, Bailey Avenue; 3:12: Identity theft, headquarters; 4:20: Accident, Danbury Road; 9:32: Accident, Main Street; 10:37: Vehicle complaint, Danbury Road

Sunday, March 5

2:34 p.m.: Disorderly conduct, St. Mary’s; 2:56: Accident, Danbury Road; 8:18: Animal-related matter, North Salem Road; 10:07: Accident, Ethan Allen Highway; 11:35: Property damage, Danbury Road