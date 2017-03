There will be a talk in Redding as part of 240th anniversary reenactment of the Battle of Ridgefield. The Drum Hill DAR members will join the Redding Historical Society for a program at the Mark Twain Library in Redding on the topic of the Danbury Raid of 1777 and its impact on Redding.

The talk is on March 12 at 3 p.m. Two historians, Sal Lilienthal, author of Revolutionary Battles, and Brent Colley, an expert in the history of Redding, Branchville and Georgetown, will be the speakers.