An afternoon with two mystery writers

Two local mystery writers, Jean E. Cullander and Dorothy Hayes, will speak about their recently released mystery novels at the Ridgefield Library on Saturday, March 11, at 2 p.m.

Cullander’s debut mystery novel, The Train to Skeleton Coast, was a finalist in the international Eludia 2015 book award competition.

Hayes, a staff writer for local Connecticut newspapers for five years, received an honorary award for her in-depth series on Vietnam Veterans from the Society of Professional Journalists.

Books will be available for sale and signing at the event. Information and registration at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.