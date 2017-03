Ridgefielders Olivia Edelman and Bennett Wattles have been named future student leaders of the Wooster Catwalk for a Cure fund-raiser to take place next year at Wooster School, where they are students.

This year’s event raised $10,000 for the Norma F. Pfriem Breast Care Center. The Catwalk is an annual fashion show at Wooster, started by 2015 graduates. This event brings together students from grades four through 12 to help raise money and awareness for breast cancer research and programs.