Ridgefield Democrats host Chili Fest April 2

This year’s Chili Fest is on Sunday, April 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Ridgefield Recreation Center.

Visitors sample chilis by amateur cooks as well as professional chefs.

Amateur cooks win prizes and bragging rights as they vie for the People’s Choice Award, based on votes from festival attendees, or the Celebrity Choice Award, decided by a panel of celebrity judges.

Entry is free for amateur cooks, only requiring two gallons of the entrant’s homemade chili. Cooks of all ages may enter. To enter, contact [email protected]

Sponsored by Ridgefield Democrats, the fest is a non-partisan, family-friendly event.

General admission tickets are $25/person (age 16+), a Family Pack ticket that will admit up to four children ages 7-15 may be purchased for $10, and children 6 and under are free.

Tickets may be purchased at ridgefielddems.net or at the door.