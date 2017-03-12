Founders Hall: Spring offers history, painting, nature, more

Registration for spring semester, which begins on March 27, is due on March 13. The new semester offers several classes to help you better understand the world by studying both current and historical issues. If those issues cause angst, relax in the new painting therapy class. There is also a new acrylics painting class for beginners. Art lovers and nature enthusiasts will want to see Fine Art and Flowers at the Wadsworth Atheneum and the Chihuly exhibit at the New York Botanical Garden. Other trips will go to Westchester Broadway Theater for Mama Mia and Foxwoods Casino. Discover Greenland in a travelogue or the Holy Land, Sicily and Malta in the culture class.

For more foreign flavors, try a Spanish, French or Italian class. Anglophiles can study British films or Agatha Christie’s literary detective, Hercule Poirot. Music lovers can hear how the dramas of ancient Greece and Rome inspired the great composers or focus exclusively on the works of Tchaikovsky. Technology classes offer basic introductions to computers and Excel, as well as advanced levels of Photoshop. Seminars will consider privacy issues generated by technology, and the latest hearing technologies. There are also seminars on estate planning and the fine art of decluttering. Before casting off any possible treasures, have them evaluated at Antique Appraisal Day. Other favorite spring events include Fitness Day, Battle of the Chefs, our volunteer luncheon and annual meeting. The bocce court will re-open for play and the gardening group will be in full swing. Happy spring.

New Member Coffee, Monday, March 13, 10:30 a.m.