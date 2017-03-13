The Ridgefield Press

Laura Hatch joins Danbury Eye

By The Ridgefield Press on March 13, 2017 in Business, People · 0 Comments

Laura Hatch

Danbury Eye Physicians & Surgeons of Danbury announced that a new ophthalmologist, Laura R. Hatch MD, has joined its practice.

Hatch earned her medical degree from the George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and completed her residency in ophthalmology at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y.  She is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, and the American Medical Association.

More information is available at danburyeye.com

