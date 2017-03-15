Ridgefield Wellness welcomes Stephanie DeSousa

Naturopathic physician Stephanie DeSousa has joined the practice of Ridgefield Chiropractic and Wellness Center, founder Christopher Mascetta announced.

DeSousa, a Danbury native, began her studies at Western Connecticut State University in health promotion studies and graduated in 2012.

She is a graduate of the University of Bridgeport College of Naturopathic Medicine and studied at the Canadian Academy of Homeopathy, completing an internship at University of Bridgeport clinics and working as a nurse’s assistant throughout medical school.