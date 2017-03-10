The Ridgefield Press

Katherine Bennett joins Berkshire Hathaway group

By The Ridgefield Press on March 10, 2017 in Business, People · 0 Comments

Katherine Bennett

Katherine Bennett has joined the Ridgefield office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, Josephine Simko, office leader, has announced.

Bennett has worked in the real estate industry for more than three years. Before working in real estate, she owned and managed Undercover Books & Gifts in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, for 12 years. She sold her business in 2012 and moved to Connecticut.

“I am excited to be focusing my efforts in the Ridgefield and Brookfield markets. I think they are among the prettiest towns in Connecticut,” said Bennett.

Bennett is available at 340-513-1794 or [email protected]

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post A Question of Etiquette: Dealing with nosy guests Next Post Senior Scene: Important parts of signing up for Medicare
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress