Katherine Bennett joins Berkshire Hathaway group

Katherine Bennett has joined the Ridgefield office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, Josephine Simko, office leader, has announced.

Bennett has worked in the real estate industry for more than three years. Before working in real estate, she owned and managed Undercover Books & Gifts in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, for 12 years. She sold her business in 2012 and moved to Connecticut.

“I am excited to be focusing my efforts in the Ridgefield and Brookfield markets. I think they are among the prettiest towns in Connecticut,” said Bennett.

Bennett is available at 340-513-1794 or [email protected]