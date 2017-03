Judith Diane Pincus, 69, of Ridgefield, died Tuesday, March 7.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 10, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.

Interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Wilton. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.